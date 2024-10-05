LandBridge (NYSE:LB) versus Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Critical Comparison

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) and Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of Texas Pacific Land shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of LandBridge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Texas Pacific Land shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LandBridge and Texas Pacific Land”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LandBridge $100.26 million 33.31 $260.42 million $3.56 12.82 Texas Pacific Land $631.59 million 35.71 $405.64 million $18.81 52.17

Profitability

Texas Pacific Land has higher revenue and earnings than LandBridge. LandBridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Pacific Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares LandBridge and Texas Pacific Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LandBridge N/A N/A N/A Texas Pacific Land 66.71% 41.29% 37.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LandBridge and Texas Pacific Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LandBridge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Texas Pacific Land 0 1 1 0 2.50

LandBridge currently has a consensus target price of $34.14, indicating a potential downside of 25.21%. Texas Pacific Land has a consensus target price of $694.17, indicating a potential downside of 29.27%. Given LandBridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LandBridge is more favorable than Texas Pacific Land.

Dividends

LandBridge pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Texas Pacific Land pays an annual dividend of $4.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. LandBridge pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Pacific Land pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LandBridge is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Texas Pacific Land beats LandBridge on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas. The Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land, and oil and gas royalty interest in West Texas. This segment also engages in easements, such as transporting oil, gas and related hydrocarbons, power line and utility, and subsurface wellbore easements. In addition, this segment leases its land for processing, storage, and compression facilities and roads; and is involved in sale of materials, such as caliche, sand, and other material, as well as sells land. The Water Services and Operations segment provides full-service water offerings, including water sourcing, produced-water treatment, infrastructure development, and disposal solutions to operators in the Permian Basin. This segment also holds produced water royalties. Texas Pacific Land Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

