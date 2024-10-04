FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 104.92% from the company’s previous close.

FlexShopper Price Performance

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.35. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. FlexShopper had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FlexShopper will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 26,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $28,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 58,148 shares of company stock worth $64,830. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50,847 shares in the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

