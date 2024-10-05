Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Shattuck Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Shattuck Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Shattuck Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $11.76.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 68.65% and a negative net margin of 2,067.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 704.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after buying an additional 502,860 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 599,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 78,177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 177,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150,340 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Shattuck Labs by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 142,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

