Head-To-Head Comparison: Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Telecom Italia and KORE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A KORE Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

KORE Group has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 251.68%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $16.86 billion 0.35 -$3.08 billion N/A N/A KORE Group $284.94 million 0.13 -$167.04 million ($9.40) -0.23

This table compares Telecom Italia and KORE Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

KORE Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telecom Italia.

Volatility & Risk

Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Italia and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A KORE Group -74.03% -389.39% -15.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.5% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of KORE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KORE Group beats Telecom Italia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), and systems and properties. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was incorporated in 1908 and is based in Milan, Italy.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

