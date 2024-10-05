Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.80.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3 %

ICE opened at $162.74 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,316 shares of company stock worth $9,835,609. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.