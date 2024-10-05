Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSYS shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Stratasys stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $542.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,367 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,301,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $6,706,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 817,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

