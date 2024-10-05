Analyzing Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) & ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) and Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of ImmuCell shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of ImmuCell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ImmuCell and Oruka Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 0 0 N/A Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 4 2 3.33

Earnings & Valuation

Oruka Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $41.25, indicating a potential upside of 61.96%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than ImmuCell.

This table compares ImmuCell and Oruka Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $23.22 million 1.23 -$5.78 million ($0.51) -7.16 Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million N/A N/A

Oruka Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmuCell.

Volatility and Risk

ImmuCell has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ImmuCell and Oruka Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell -17.44% -16.35% -9.35% Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51%

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats ImmuCell on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmuCell



ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. The company also provides California Mastitis Test, a quick on-farm diagnostic that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic; and Dual-Force First Defense, a bivalent gel tube formulation. In addition, it is developing Re-Tain Drug Product, a Nisin-based intramammary treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows. It sells its products through animal health distributors. ImmuCell Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About Oruka Therapeutics



ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

