Analysts Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Target Price at $3.75

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $69.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 33,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $66,597.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,798.54. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Upland Software by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

