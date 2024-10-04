AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$11.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s current price.

AGF.B has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.82.

AGF Management Stock Up 6.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

AGF Management stock opened at C$10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$653.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.58. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.23.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$128,317.00. In related news, Director Cybele Negris acquired 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.86 per share, with a total value of C$40,246.45. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,317.00. Insiders have bought a total of 52,885 shares of company stock valued at $421,964 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

