AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCLGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 384.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.42. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABCL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark raised AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABCL

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Earnings History for AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

