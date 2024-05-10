U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 28,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $197.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $133.13 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,063,506 shares of company stock worth $195,024,605. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.