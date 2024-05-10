U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 28,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $197.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $133.13 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,063,506 shares of company stock worth $195,024,605. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.