Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.900-9.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $942.8 million-$942.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $928.4 million. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 39.900-40.400 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,290.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,282.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,188.88. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,411.61.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.63 by $1.26. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,191.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

