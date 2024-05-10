Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,843 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 604,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,094,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $7,586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $135.75 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.