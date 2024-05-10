NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.34. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $83.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.41 and a beta of 1.11.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in NRG Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.