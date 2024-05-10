JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 861,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $146,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 28,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $197.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.32. The company has a market cap of $567.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,063,506 shares of company stock worth $195,024,605. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

