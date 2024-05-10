AerCap (NYSE:AER) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $89.93 and last traded at $89.23, with a volume of 632127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.44.

The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AER. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 1.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in AerCap by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.39.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

