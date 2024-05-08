WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) CEO Acquires $192,200.00 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bradley Lee Soultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00.

WSC opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,609,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,294,000 after acquiring an additional 73,119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 46,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $6,306,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

