Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO William K. Fullerton Sells 6,750 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $26.63.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,340,000 after buying an additional 454,790 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,300,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,587,000 after acquiring an additional 100,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,559,000 after purchasing an additional 254,550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,145,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,403,000 after purchasing an additional 184,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,178 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

