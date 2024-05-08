Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO William K. Fullerton Sells 6,750 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Endeavor Group Stock Performance
Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $26.63.
Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Endeavor Group Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,340,000 after buying an additional 454,790 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,300,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,587,000 after acquiring an additional 100,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,559,000 after purchasing an additional 254,550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,145,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,403,000 after purchasing an additional 184,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,178 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Endeavor Group
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
