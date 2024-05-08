TriSalus Life Sciences (TLSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

TriSalus Life Sciences Price Performance

TLSI stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $16.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

