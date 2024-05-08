ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Patricia Nakache Sells 109,934 Shares

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 109,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $209,973.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,236.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 300 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $540.00.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.02. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.30 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a negative net margin of 22.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,113,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,607 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,186,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 186,579 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 130.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 420,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

