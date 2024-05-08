Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Get Teradata alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teradata

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. Teradata’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.