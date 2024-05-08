Sime Armoyan Buys 2,100 Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$231,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,300 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,000.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$109.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,990.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Sime Armoyan purchased 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$43,998.52.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 3,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$396,000.00.

Shares of MRG.UN opened at C$15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$590.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.93. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a twelve month low of C$13.08 and a twelve month high of C$17.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRG.UN shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

