Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Pool by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $745,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $372.68 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.37.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Pool’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

