Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 452,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,524,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,370,000 after acquiring an additional 55,062 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.75.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

