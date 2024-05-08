Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov Sells 108,600 Shares of Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 108,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total value of C$135,532.80.

Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 315,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total value of C$390,285.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

Shares of RML opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.86. The company has a market cap of C$721.68 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.40. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$1.31.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

