Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov Sells 108,600 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 108,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total value of C$135,532.80.

Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 3rd, Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 315,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total value of C$390,285.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

Shares of RML opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.86. The company has a market cap of C$721.68 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.40. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$1.31.

About Rusoro Mining

(Get Free Report)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML)

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.