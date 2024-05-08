Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Director Kevin B. Dolan Sells 3,318 Shares

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) Director Kevin B. Dolan sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $102,824.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,853 shares in the company, valued at $522,274.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,616,000 after acquiring an additional 84,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after purchasing an additional 172,211 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 58,122 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 28,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,773,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after buying an additional 34,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

