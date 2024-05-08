Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Match Group worth $31,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Match Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,961,000 after purchasing an additional 191,615 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,526,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,509,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,152,000 after purchasing an additional 184,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 4,348.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 78,138 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTCH. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

