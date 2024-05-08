Largo (LGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 10th.

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Largo had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Largo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LGO opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. Largo has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $106.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Largo from $4.60 to $4.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

