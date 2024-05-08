Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 29.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 594,165 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 134,025 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 347.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 82.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth about $174,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

