Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells 4,163 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $154,572.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,986 shares in the company, valued at $18,935,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of TWST opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
TWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
