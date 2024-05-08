Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells 4,163 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $154,572.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,986 shares in the company, valued at $18,935,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 51.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

