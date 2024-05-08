Cwm LLC Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 163.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,857,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,856,000 after buying an additional 134,360 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter worth $9,774,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 141.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 819,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 480,372 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1,449.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 224,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,511,000.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

