Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $133.50 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

