Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,545 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Bentley Systems worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,283,576.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSY opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.08. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

