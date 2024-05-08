BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRBR. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.08.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE BRBR opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $62.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average is $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 218.2% in the first quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 20,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 13,754 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 63,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,007.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 62,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

