Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 840 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PTC by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $178.38 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.89 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.15 and a 200-day moving average of $172.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.