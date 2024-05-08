Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 723,757 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 25,712 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWN. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,352,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709,483 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11,994.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,803,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,735,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at $10,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

