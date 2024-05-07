Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 115.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 47.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.80. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

