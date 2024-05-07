AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.050–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.5 million-$27.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.3 million.
AXT Stock Performance
NASDAQ AXTI opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.64.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AXT Company Profile
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
