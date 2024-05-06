Amalgamated Bank Sells 21,970 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,970 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,819,000 after purchasing an additional 634,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,831,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,630,000 after acquiring an additional 913,014 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,518,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,187,000 after acquiring an additional 880,271 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,395,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,052,000 after buying an additional 1,309,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,411,000 after buying an additional 359,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

