Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DYN stock opened at $26.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 177,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $4,250,174.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,148,211 shares in the company, valued at $170,770,760.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 177,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $4,250,174.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,148,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,770,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $58,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,875,432 shares of company stock worth $44,368,530 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 495.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,207,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,680 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $575,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.