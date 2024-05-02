Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 million, a P/E ratio of 108.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

