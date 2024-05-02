Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 1,613 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1,068.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,030,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,918,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 563,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,347,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,196,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. The business had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.