Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 1,887 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in PayPal were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.72.

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

