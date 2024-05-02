DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.67.

DexCom Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $125.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.57.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,567,355.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,624.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,375 shares of company stock worth $25,530,859. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DexCom by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,517,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

