Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
NASDAQ ATRI opened at $426.88 on Wednesday. Atrion has a 52 week low of $274.98 and a 52 week high of $615.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.31 million, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $408.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.93.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Atrion by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atrion by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
