Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.15. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.