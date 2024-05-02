ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $321.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.06. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ANSYS by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,592,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in ANSYS by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 415,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,607,000 after buying an additional 31,579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ANSYS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ANSYS by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,805,000 after buying an additional 154,325 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

