6,618 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $72.07.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.