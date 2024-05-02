Mather Group LLC. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 55.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,616,000 after acquiring an additional 845,637 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,090,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,579,000 after buying an additional 729,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,661,480,000 after buying an additional 691,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,283,360,000 after buying an additional 653,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,056,000 after acquiring an additional 564,110 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $120.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.77 and a one year high of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.