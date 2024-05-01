Precision Drilling Co. to Post FY2028 Earnings of $20.16 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $20.16 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$127.09.

PD opened at C$96.52 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$56.42 and a twelve month high of C$104.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.73 by C($0.20). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of C$527.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$539.50 million.

In other news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total value of C$233,472.96. In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total transaction of C$109,711.49. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 3,756 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total transaction of C$233,472.96. Insiders have sold 21,373 shares of company stock worth $1,329,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

